Sporting KC's Marin preserves scoreless draw with Timbers

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Sporting KC goalkeeper Luis Marin earned his first shutout of the season with three saves in a scoreless draw between Sporting Kansas City and the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Marin's most notable save came at the end of the 60th minute on a reflexive block of Fanendo Adi's left-footed strike from 10 yards out.

Portland goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey recorded two saves to give the Timbers (0-0-3) their third point of the season. Kwarasey earned his second shutout in three games - the first came in his MLS debut on March 7 against Real Salt Lake.

Ike Opara nearly scored on a couple of headers for Sporting (0-1-2). The first was just wide in the ninth minute and the second went over the crossbar in the 77th.

It was the first draw in six all-time meetings.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

