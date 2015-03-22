Sporting KC's Marin preserves scoreless draw with Timbers

Sporting KC goalkeeper Luis Marin earned his first shutout of the season with three saves in a scoreless draw between Sporting Kansas City and the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Marin's most notable save came at the end of the 60th minute on a reflexive block of Fanendo Adi's left-footed strike from 10 yards out.

Portland goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey recorded two saves to give the Timbers (0-0-3) their third point of the season. Kwarasey earned his second shutout in three games - the first came in his MLS debut on March 7 against Real Salt Lake.

Ike Opara nearly scored on a couple of headers for Sporting (0-1-2). The first was just wide in the ninth minute and the second went over the crossbar in the 77th.

It was the first draw in six all-time meetings.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.