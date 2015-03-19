Deputy shot at KCK convenience store released from hospital

Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office Deputy Steve Wood is battling for his life in an area hospital after he was shot seven times during an ambush at a convenience store. His pastor said the family has hope and is sustained by prayer.

Three men arrested in a robbery may now be connected to the shooting of an off-duty sheriff's deputy at a KCK convenience store.

Three arrested in robbery may be connected to deputy shooting

Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Wood was discharged from the University of Kansas Hospital on Thursday after battling for his life in an intensive care unit.

An off-duty sheriff's deputy shot seven times during an armed robbery at a KCK convenience store has been released from the hospital.

"We are delighted and encouraged by the great medical progress Scott has made. I'm also encouraged and grateful for all of the expressions of support and good thoughts and prayers for Scott, his family and the sheriff's office," Sheriff Donald Ash said.

Wood was in uniform when he stopped at the 7-Eleven at 4431 Shawnee Dr. on March 4 to grab a quick bite to eat about 1:15 a.m.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Jerome Gorman filed charges against Dyron M. King, 24, and Cecil D. Meggerson, 35, both of Kansas City, KS; and Charles D. Bowser, 18, of Kansas City, MO.

They are each charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

Police are trying to connect the dots between the three men already charged in the first of four robberies that ultimately led to the 7-Eleven where Wood was shot.

It is not clear if the same three suspects in connection to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store near at North 13th Street and Quindaro Boulevard are the same three suspects. However, bond was set at $1 million each, which is much higher than what is typically set for charges in a convenience store robbery.

"Deputy Wood has made great progress from the trauma of the shooting. Now it is time for rest, rehabilitation, therapy and time to take him the rest of the way. He and his family still have work ahead for them," said Dr. Michael Moncure, medical director of trauma.

