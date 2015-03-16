Diet necklace helps people use heads to control waistlines

UCLA researchers developed a necklace that helps people control portions by reminding them if they've eaten too much or haven't eaten enough. (Source: CBS News)

Dieters could soon have a high-tech way to keep track of their eating patterns.

Engineers at UCLA studied 30 people in trials of a necklace called the Wearsens. It tells users what they ate, how quickly they ate and even gives suggestions when they miss a meal.

The Wearsens has a sensor that uses vibrations to measure when people are eating and drinking.

"It will tell them how much they've been eating, so it will help them with their portion control," co-developer Majid Sarrafzadeh said. "It will tell them if they're snacking too much. It will tell them if they're dehydrated because of not drinking enough water."

The necklace counts how many times the wearer swallows and the time spent chewing. Users set goals of how much they want to eat and drink on an app, and the app alerts users if they overindulge.

"With this device there is no cheating," Sarrafzadeh. "We know exactly how much you are eating. If you take the device off, we will know that. Bottom line, it makes it easy for people.

Copyright 2015 CBS News. All rights reserved.