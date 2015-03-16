Major facelift in works for Overland Park shopping center

Two major shopping centers are one step closer to being redeveloped. But first, Overland Park city council members have to take action.

The old Metcalf South Shopping Center at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue closed in September. Owners of the property want to redevelop the site, bringing in new restaurants, retail, and office space as well as 450 luxury apartments.

But developers admit none of that will likely happen without some sort of public financing.

The first step toward that takes place Monday night when the City Council considers creating a redevelopment district for the project, which also includes the shopping center across the street on the northeast side of 95th Street.

Council members will also consider the same action for another project a few blocks away.

Developers proposed a $97 million redevelopment for the Gateway Plaza at 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue.

The public will have an opportunity for input during a public hearing at 7:30 p.m.

