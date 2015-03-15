Midwest Region matchup: No. 7 Wichita State vs. No. 10 Indiana - KCTV5

Midwest Region matchup: No. 7 Wichita State vs. No. 10 Indiana

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
OMAHA, NE (AP) -

Seventh-seeded Wichita State will face No. 10 Indiana in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Omaha.

The Hoosiers got into the NCAA tournament after sweating out a bid all weekend — but it could feel like a road game for the Hoosiers (20-13). Omaha is roughly 300 miles from Wichita, and the Shockers are known for their passionate fan base.

Wichita State (28-4) won 17 games in the Missouri Valley and beat Northern Iowa in the regular season finale. But the Shockers were stunned by Illinois State in the semifinals of the Valley tournament.

Indiana went 9-9 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers will enter the NCAA tournament on a 1-4 skid.

