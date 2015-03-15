Signs of progress on downtown Kansas City streetcar project

As construction workers break ground on the new Kansas City streetcar project, people commuting near the River Market will need to adjust to major road closures.

An expansion of the streetcar line has been rejected by voters in Kansas City.

Lots of people have very different opinions when it comes to Kansas City's streetcar and Tuesday many of those people got a chance to make their voice heard.

Lots of people have very different opinions when it comes to Kansas City's streetcar and Tuesday many of those people got a chance to make their voice heard. The public hearing at Jackson County Circuit

Construction on Kansas City's streetcar project will shut off part of Delaware Street for the next month.

Thursday was a big day for Kansas City - city officials held the official groundbreaking for the new downtown streetcar line and the city is already working on plans to expand the line to reach more parts of the city.

Those interested in the downtown Kansas City streetcar project's progress took a stroll along its route Sunday.

Britton Lutz was one of several dozen people who went for the two-mile walk.

"So it is going to be a really net positive for the area, and hopefully should be sort of a gateway towards other development initiatives such as this," Lutz said.

David Johnson led the tour. He says lawsuits have caused a delay in the project but other factors have also slowed it down.

"You're in the middle of a very dense environment. People say Kansas City is not dense, but downtown would be the opposite of that. You've got people, businesses and workers that are piled on top of each other," he said.

But despite the delays, all of the underground work on the project is now complete.

The entire streetcar project is expected to be completed in the fall. The next step in that process is the installation of platforms. The first of which is going in at 16th and Main streets and should be completed within the next 30 days.

But people on the tour Sunday hope it was not the end of streetcar construction.

"It is a sight into the future of what it could be if it went out to Westport or to UMKC," John Byrne said.

Especially with all of the economic benefits, many expect will roll into the metro along with it.

"It could mean more tourism, business, opportunities for a lot of people and a lot of employment," Byrne said.

