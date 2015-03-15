Kansas earns No. 2 seed, faces New Mexico State - KCTV5

Kansas earns No. 2 seed, faces New Mexico State

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -

Kansas, after winning its 11th straight regular-season Big 12 Conference title, will open the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional against 15th-seeded New Mexico State.

The Jayhawks (26-8) will remain close to home when the open tournament play on Friday in Omaha, Nebraska — with a potential matchup against in-state foe Wichita State looming in the third round.

Kansas led by as many as 17 points before losing 70-66 to Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament championship game on Saturday. Perry Ellis leads the Jayhawks with 13.8 points per game, while Frank Mason III averages 12.3 points and is hitting 40.7 percent of his 3-point shots.

The Aggies (23-10) won their fourth straight Western Athletic Conference Tournament championship with an 80-61 win over Seattle.

