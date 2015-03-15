Perez scores twice, FC Dallas tops Sporting Kansas City 3-1

Blas Perez scored twice and FC Dallas topped Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Saturday night.

FC Dallas (2-0-0) broke out quickly, with Perez finding the back of the net in the 17th minute. Tesho Akindele left a touch pass from the top of the box for Perez, who made no mistake on the finish.

Sporting KC (0-1-1) drew even just before halftime, as Roger Espinoza completed a long run with a stutter step just inside the box, and then beat Chris Seitz near post with a left-footed blast.

Perez made it 2-1 in the 52nd minute with his third goal of the season. Seemingly offsides, Perez had time to chest-trap a pass from Michel, settle the ball, and fire past Luis Marin from close range.

FC Dallas got insurance in the 73rd minute as Fabian Castillo beat Marin to the dot for a ball from Ryan Hollinghead and tapped it home.

