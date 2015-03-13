Police looking for car, occupants spotted leaving scene of homicide

Kansas City police have identified the victim of Friday night's homicide.

Kansas City, MO, police said that they received a call of a shooting near 38th Street and Kensington Avenue about 6:45 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found 18-year old Asaan Williams suffering from a gunshot wound.

Williams was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Kansas City, MO, police spokeswoman Sgt. Kari Thompson said that investigators reported that several people witnessed the homicide, but left the scene before they could be contacted. She said they are looking for the car seen in the attached picture, believed to be a 2003 Chevrolet Impala.

It was seen leaving the location where Williams was shot, and Thompson said those inside have information about the murder.

She urges anyone with information about the car or its occupants to call detective Stammler at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

