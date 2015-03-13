Breakfast held to benefit recovering deputy's family, charges could soon be filed

The metro is coming together to help the family of a deputy who was shot seven times and charges could soon be filed for his shooting.

Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Wood was off duty, getting a snack and checking on the employees at the 7-Eleven at 4431 Shawnee Dr. in Kansas City, KS, when robbers walked in the morning of March 3. Wood remains hospitalized, but continues to improve.

A pancake breakfast hosted by the district attorney was held Friday morning at Wyandotte County Courthouse Hall Way to help his family as the deputy recovers. The suggested donation was $5.

"I just want to thank everybody for their love and support," said Staci Wood, Scott Wood's wife.

Staci Wood said doctors have taken the deputy off a ventilator and expect him to make a fully recovery.

"He's doing really well considering the circumstances. It is going to be a long road to recovery," Staci Wood said.

Many of the deputy's co-workers attended the benefit.

"I've never looked at them as colleagues. These are all family and you know they're there for us just as we would be there for them, if something was to happen," Staci Wood said.

Three men were arrested and charged for robbing a Family Dollar store near at North 13th Street and Quindaro Boulevard on the same night of a string of armed robberies, including the one at 7-Eleven, but investigators haven't tied them to all of the robberies or Wood's shooting.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney says charges will likely be filed in the shooting of Wood as soon as forensic reports are in and that could be early next week.

“The laboratory indicated they would put a rush on the testing procedures and we hope early next week that we'll have some results back that will enable us to consider further charges,” District Attorney Gerome Gorman said. "I am confident that when all the testing is done that we will have sufficient evidence to charge and convict the individuals that are responsible."

The three men police have in custody - Dyron M. King, 24; Cecil D. Meggerson, 35, both of Kansas City, KS; and Charles D. Bowser, 18, of Kansas City, MO - are scheduled to appear back in court on March 17. Each being charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

Bond was set at $1 million each.

Organizers say 100 percent of the proceeds from Friday morning's breakfast will go to help Scott Wood and his family.

