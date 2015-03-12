Kansas man accused of poisoning neighbors' dog twice

A woman is mourning the loss of her dog after police say her neighbor fatally shot the dog.

A Shawnee man is accused of poisoning his neighbors' dog twice.

The family was stunned that their neighbor admitted to poisoning their 3-year-old pointer and shepherd mix. They want to know what his motive was.

Michael Culp, 48, has been released from the Johnson County Jail after he posted $25,000 bond. He is facing two animal cruelty charges, and will be back in court on March 25.

Devon Cuppy told KCTV5's Jeanene Kiesling that she has lived next door to Culp for a decade.

"He's always been a nice guy," Cuppy said. "I'm as much against cruelty to anything living at all. I just wonder what the whole story is."

On Dec. 14, Ginger went outside her home on 49th Street in Shawnee. Minutes later, she was vomiting up blue crystals, convulsing and struggling to breath. She was near death when her owners rushed her to the vet.

She pulled through but the family was baffled. Then it happened again Sunday night. Ginger's family found a pan full of blue crystals shoved underneath their fence and took photos.

The vet was able to determine the cause was golden malrin, which is a poison used to attract and kill fleas.

Police allege that Culp confessed to poisoning the dog both times.

Ginger's owners declined an on-camera interview.

