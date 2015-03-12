Former King Louie building could become cultural center

The Johnson County Commission voted Thursday to move forward with a plan to house the new Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center at the location of the old King Louie.

The building in the 8700 block of Metcalf Avenue was a bowling alley and skating rink. In 2011, the county bought the building which dates back to the 1960s.

Under the plans, it would include the cultural center, an indoor theater and space for art projects. Early voting will also be held in the building.

The project has divided commissioners and residents. Some believe the revival is needed, while other says it's a waste of tax dollars and isn't necessary.

The project would cost about $22 million. The building, which has a projected opening of 2017, would cost the county about $1.5 million a year for 20 years in bond payments.

The county will hold a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. on April 16 at the board of commission

