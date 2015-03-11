Father overdoses on heroin with infant in backseat, police say

It has taken almost four months for St. Louis County Police to bring charges against a North County father after he was allegedly found in his car, passed out behind the wheel with a heroin needle in his lap while his two-month-old daughter sat in the back seat.

Authorities charged Scott Oelze, 32, with endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance – both felonies.

Investigators said they found Oelze sitting in the car at the intersection of Dever Drive and Solway in Jennings in mid-November of 2014. Police said his foot was on the brake pedal while the car was still in drive. Police also said they found a spoon and capsules of heroin in the vehicle.

According to investigators, it is not unusual for it to take four months for charges to be issued. They said this case is just part of an alarming increase in heroin use in the area.

"You can see the control that heroin has over people to take the measures that this gentleman did,” said St. Louis County Police Sergeant Brian Schellman, "to place his baby in the vehicle and go get high is disturbing."

