Prepare yourself: Spring allergies are coming

To limit pollen exposure, take a shower and wash your hair after outdoor activities so you don't bring the pollen inside with you. (Source: CNN)

The clocks have sprung forward and the flowers are ready to bloom.

Spring is almost here. And while many will enjoy the warmer temperatures, others will be battling spring allergies.

"The most common allergen in the spring, first we see tree pollen, and then following the tree pollen we see grass pollen so that's usually the way the progression is," said Dr. Stanley Fineman with the Atlanta Allergy & Asthma Clinic.

Although it is near impossible to avoid all pollen, there are some things you can do to limit your exposure.

First, keep the doors and windows in your home and car shut to keep the pollen out.

Take a shower and wash your hair after outdoor activities so you don't bring the pollen inside with you.

Wipe off pets when they come indoors and don't let them sleep in your bed with you and transfer any pollen

And if you know you suffer from spring allergies, start taking medications before your symptoms begin.

"If the tissues swell, and that is one of the symptoms we see in allergic response, so when the tissues swell, they can block the sinus passages, and those need to stay open so the mucus can drain," said Fineman.

Copyright 2015 CNN. All rights reserved.