Raiders steal Chiefs center - KCTV5

Raiders steal Chiefs center

Posted: Updated:
By Neal Jones, News Producer/Editor
Connect
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) runs past Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Sio Moore (55) to score on a 30-yard touchdown reception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) runs past Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Sio Moore (55) to score on a 30-yard touchdown reception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Chiefs starting center Rodney Hudson has reportedly come to an agreement with the Oakland Raiders.

NFL sources say the five-year deal is worth $44.5 million.

The 25-year-old Hudson was a second-round draft pick in 2011. He took over the starting center spot two year ago, and is widely considered an up-and-coming star at the position.

If the deal gets done, the Raiders will be able to achieve two goals: first, shore up their center position, second, harm a division opponent.

Hudson would be the fourth free agent lost off the Chiefs offensive line since John Dorsey and Andy Reid took over the franchise two years ago.

KC might take a long look at Oakland's 2014 center, Stefen Wisniewski. The 25-year-old becomes a free agent on Tuesday. He has started the past four seasons for the Raiders.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.