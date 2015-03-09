Diet hopes to change weight by resetting genes

A new diet plan promises to reset one's genetics and help them quickly change their weight and health.

The latest weight-loss research is finding that calories are only part of the equation.

David Zinczenko says the Zero Belly Diet uses the latest scientific evidence to silence the fat genes that are keeping people from losing weight.

One problem is how inflammation in the body messes with hormones, driving people to eat more and store more as fat. Zinczenko said the processed foods that make up 70 percent of the American diet are the problem.

"Our body has a hard time processing these processed foods and that causes backups which lead to inflammation," he said.

Zinczenko said that certain nutrient rich foods can reset your body's genes to slim, so you lose the dangerous abdominal fat fast.

"The biggest thing that you have to try to do is get rid of the killer fat, the visceral fat that that sitting deep within your stomach, and it's pressed up against your vital organs. It's feeding them toxins and over time, it can lead to diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, certain forms of cancer," Zinczenko said.

He said every meal should have healthful fat, like those found in cold water fish, nuts and avocados, protein and fiber. Nutrient rich foods feed the good bacteria in the gut and get rid of the bad ones that science is showing can make people fat.

"I even have a Zero Belly burger in there, which is 94 percent lean grass-fed beef. And what studies have shown is that, that has as many omega 3's as fish, so you can have these great delicious foods and still fight inflammation, restore gut health, lose a lot of weight," he said.

Zinczenko said exercise attacks the dangerous belly fat and it can be done at home.

He also said his super foods have helped the average person lose more than 13 pounds and three and a half inches from their waists in six weeks, with some people losing as many as 16 pounds in only two weeks.

