Sam gets equalizer; Red Bulls tie 10-man Kansas City 1-1

Lloyd Sam bent in a shot from distance in the 54th minute and the New York Red Bulls played to a 1-1 draw with 10-man Sporting KC in a season-opening match Sunday night.

Sporting KC opened the scoring in the 50th minute when Ike Opara headed in Benny Feilhaber's cross. Four minutes later, Sam cut back on his defender, took one touch, and sent in a goal from outside the 18-yard box.

Dominic Dwyer stretched for Feilhaber's cross in the 88th minute, but his redirect from just outside the 6-yard box rolled wide. Dwyer had a close-range attempt in the 91st minute saved by New York's goalkeeper Luis Robles.

Sporting KC's Matt Besler received his second yellow card of the match in the 70th minute after a rough challenge of Bradley Wright-Phillips near midfield.

New York beat Sporting in the Knockout Round of the 2014 Easter Conference playoffs. Kansas City moved to the Western Conference for the 2015 campaign after the addition of Orlando City and New York City FC.

