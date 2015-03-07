Hield's tip-in gives No. 15 Oklahoma win over No. 9 Kansas

By CLIFF BRUNT

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Buddy Hield scored on a tip-in with 0.2 seconds left to give No. 15 Oklahoma a 75-73 victory over No. 9 Kansas on Saturday.

Hield got up high and got both hands on Jordan Woodard's missed layup. Hield finished with 18 points and seven rebounds to help the Sooners (21-9, 12-6 Big 12) clinched at least a tie for second in the conference.

Isaiah Cousins added 16 points, TaShawn Thomas had 13, and Ryan Spangler finished with nine points and 11 rebounds for Oklahoma.

Frank Mason III tied a season high with 21 points for Kansas (24-7, 13-5).

Kansas scoring leader Perry Ellis sat out after spraining his right knee against West Virginia on Tuesday night. A Kansas spokesman said Brannen Greene was suspended for irresponsible behavior, and forward Cliff Alexander didn't make the trip because if an ongoing NCAA investigation.

Landen Lucas had career highs of 13 points and 12 rebounds and Kelly Oubre, Jr., added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Jayhawks.

Oklahoma led 71-68 and had the ball in the final minute when Hield lost control. Kansas corralled the ball and called timeout with 14.9 seconds remaining. The Sooners fouled Mason with 9.4 seconds remaining, and he made both free throws to make it 71-70.

Jordan Woodard was fouled with 7.4 seconds to play, and he made both to push Oklahoma's advantage to 73-70.

Mason was fouled on a 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds remaining. He made them all to tie it at 73 and set up the dramatic finish.

Oklahoma started off hot. Frank Booker hit two 3-pointers to push Oklahoma's lead to 25-16 with about 6 minutes left in the first half, but Kansas rallied to cut its deficit to 32-30 at halftime. Kansas stayed in the game with 15 second-chance points in the first half.

Cousins was fouled on a powerful two-handed jam, and his free throw gave the Sooners a 47-40 lead early in the second half.

A jump hook by Lucas gave Kansas a 55-54 lead, and the game was tight from there.

Kansas: The Jayhawks had 14 offensive rebounds in the first half and two in the second. ... F Hunter Mickelson played a season-high 20 minutes and had five points and six rebounds. ... Wayne Selden Jr., who started despite nursing a right ankle sprain, did not score and missed all seven of his shots. ... F Jamari Traylor fouled out with 45.1 seconds remaining. He finished with 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

Oklahoma: The Sooners honored Thomas, James Fraschilla and D.J. Bennett on Senior Day. ... Oklahoma made just 4 of 7 free throws in the first half. ... Oklahoma City Thunder coach Scott Brooks attended the game. ... Oklahoma outrebounded Kansas 25-13 in the second half.

