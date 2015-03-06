Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office Deputy Steve Wood is battling for his life in an area hospital after he was shot seven times during an ambush at a convenience store. His pastor said the family has hope and is sustained by prayer.

Three arrested in robbery may be connected to deputy shooting

Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office Deputy Scott Wood was shot seven times during an ambush early Wednesday morning.

Three men arrested in a robbery may now be connected to the shooting of an off-duty sheriff's deputy at a KCK convenience store.

Kansas City, KS, police said Monday that three suspects have been arrested in connection to that shooting, but it is not clear if the same three suspects in connection to an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store near at North 13th Street and Quindaro Boulevard last week are the same three suspects.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Jerome Gorman filed charges last week against Dyron M. King, 24; Cecil D. Meggerson, 35, both of Kansas City, KS; and Charles D. Bowser, 18, of Kansas City, MO.

They are are each being charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

The three men made their first court appearance Monday. They are all due back in court on March 17.

The men have not been charged in connection with the robbery and shooting of an off-duty Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office deputy. However, bond was set at $1 million each, which is much higher than what is typically set for charges in a convenience store robbery.

Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Wood was off duty but in uniform when he stopped at the 7-Eleven at 4431 Shawnee Drive to grab a quick bite to eat about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. He was shot seven times and remains in critical condition at the University of Kansas Hospital.

"He's doing real well for what happened. They are trying to wean him off the ventilator," Wyandotte County Sheriff's Lt. Kelli Bailiff told KCTV5 News Sunday morning.

Gorman said the shooting of the deputy remains under investigation by KCK Police Department detectives, federal agents and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol. Charges are expected once forensic reports are available.

Police are trying to connect the dots between the three men already charged in the first of four robberies that ultimately led to the 7-Eleven where Wood was shot. Police can't confirm if they are all connected.

KCTV5's Josh Marshall was able to track down the mother of one of the suspects.

"He came by here, takes a shower and changes clothes. Now what else he is doing, I don't know, but he's staying with some little girl," Meggerson's mother said.

She said she last saw her son on Tuesday, hours before he allegedly robbed the Family Dollar with his cousin, King, and Bowser.

"I don't know what happened. That's the first time I've known him to do anything like that," she said.

However, KCTV5 dug deeper into Meggerson's history and found his record suggests otherwise.

Since 2003, he has been charged with indecent liberties with a child, attempting to elude police, resisting arrest, obstruction and possession of cocaine.

As for his cousin, King only had a few drug and weapon charges.

A source at Bowser's last known residence says he moved away months ago after neighbors suspected him of stealing from them.

Now, Meggerson's mother says she'll be watching for what happens to her son next.

"I don't know how he got off into that. But I've been trying to figure it out myself," she said.

Gorman said law enforcement officers from the Kansas City, KS, Police Department, the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department and the Kansas City, MO, Police Department, have been actively investigating the Family Dollar robbery, two convenience store robberies in Kansas City as well as the 7-Eleven robbery and shooting.

