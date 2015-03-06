Ella's Make-A-Wish playhouse officially in the works

Little Ella Schultz will get her wish and soon have a playhouse to call her very own.

Little Ella Schultz will get her wish and soon have a playhouse to call her very own.

Orange paint marks outlines of where Ella's playhouse will go

The orange spray paint outlines where Ella's Make-A-Wish Foundation playhouse will go in 6-year-old Ella Schultz's backyard.

Jennifer Schultz is positively beaming about the design plans.

"It's amazing. I love it," she said.

Construction giant J.E. Dunn is building Ella's playhouse for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and they marked up the backyard on Friday.

In July, Ella was diagnosed with leukemia and her outlook was dire.

As she battled the cancer ravaging her body, Make-A-Wish asked to fulfill the little girl's wish. She wanted a playhouse in her backyard.

KCTV5 first reported on Tuesday that the Stone Gate Homeowners Association had rejected the playhouse saying it was a "barn-like structure."

The ensuing uproar made national headlines.

The Schultz family is eternally grateful for the support.

"My cell phone dies like five or six times a day because people are blowing it up," Jennifer Schultz said. "This to me should have been a no-brainer decision so how it got blown up I don't know."

In the face of the outrage, the HOA board members reconsidered their decision. They announced Thursday evening that a compromise was reached. The playhouse will be about 8 feet by 10 feet or about the size of an HOA-approved swing set.

Stone Gate residents told KCTV5 that are pleased that Ella's wish will be granted.

"I think it's absolutely great. I'm glad they saw the light of things," Jay Bramble said, adding that it was a strange situation that the HOA board created for themselves. "They act like they own these houses."

The Schultz family hopes the playhouse will be ready to go by the end of March and installed then. KCTV5 plans to have cameras rolling to capture that magical moment.

Ella has been in the hospital this week as she fights an infection. Her chemotherapy and medication costs her family about $1,000 a month even with their insurance.

Jennifer Schultz said there has been a silver lining to this week's brouhaha.

"It's bringing a lot of attention to childhood cancer that I don't think people really think about unless they know someone that has it," Schultz said. "It's a hard road."

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved