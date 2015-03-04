Deputy shot 7 times in ambush inside convenience store

Three men arrested in a robbery may now be connected to the shooting of an off-duty sheriff's deputy at a KCK convenience store.

A squeeze of the fingers was everything to the family of Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office Deputy Scott Wood.

"It meant the world first of all to his wife because there is life in him. That represents hope," said Wood's pastor, Matt Purkey of Lenexa Christian Church. "The fact he is still fighting, obviously we believe God was watching out for him."

Wood is battling for his life in an area hospital after he was shot seven times during an ambush early Wednesday morning. Wood was still in uniform but off duty at 1:15 a.m. when he stopped at the 7-Eleven in the 4400 block of of Shawnee Drive to grab a bite to eat.

Three men burst into the store. Police believe the suspects are responsible for a series of armed robberies at convenience stores that started Tuesday night and went into the early morning hours of Wednesday in both Kansas City, MO, and Kansas City, KS. Two men were taken into custody, but police continue to search for a third suspect.

"These men marched in there. It wasn't a hostage situation," Purkey said. "He wasn't given a chance to beg for his life or go to his knees. They opened fire. That's inhumane."

Friends, colleagues and loved ones came together at the Wood family church Wednesday night to pray and hope for healing. Wood's 15-year-old son was to be baptized at the church Wednesday night, but those plans are on hold.

Wood has responded to touches from loved ones, which is an encouraging sign.

"It's very touch and go right now. The first 24 hours are extremely important. That is why they are praying extra hard for him," his pastor said. "The fact that he is still alive some people would call that a medical marvel, a miracle. When you get shot that many times, most people are already planning their funeral, and here we are still holding out hope."

Wood has a giving heart, and philanthropy is important to him, Purkey said.

"He's the kind of guy you would want in your corner if you are going through something in life," Purkey said. "He is beyond dependable. He is what every guy wants to have for a brother, for a father, for a son - an incredible man."

As detectives investigate the case and Wood's family focuses on his healing, Purkey said they are also praying for the gunmen.

"The best way to free yourself and others who have hurt you is to forgive. So we are going to pray for those young men, lift up the entire family, the police force," Purkey said. "So many people are pulling for this man."

When Wood recovers, it will be testimony to his strength of character and the power of the prayers of many, Purkey said.

