Michael Brown's family disappointed with Justice Department

Michael Brown's uncle says a Department of Justice decision not to charge the Ferguson police officer who fatally shot his nephew is deflating.

Brown was killed during a confrontation with Darren Wilson on Aug. 9 in the St. Louis suburb. A St. Louis County grand jury decided in November not to file state charges against Wilson, who has since left the department.

Federal officials concluded there was no evidence to disprove Wilson's testimony that he feared for his safety, nor was there reliable evidence that Brown, who was unarmed, had his hands up in surrender when he was shot. But a scathing report faulted the city and its law enforcement for racial bias.

Brown's uncle, Charles Ewing, says the federal decision not to charge Wilson means justice in the case isn't coming.

