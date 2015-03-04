Kansas rallies to beat West Virginia in OT and win Big 12

Frank Mason III capped one of the biggest comebacks in Allen Fieldhouse history by scoring the last eight points in overtime to lead No. 9 Kansas past No. 20 West Virginia 76-69 on Tuesday night for the Jayhawks' 11th consecutive Big 12 championship.

Mason had 19 points for the Jayhawks, whose 11 straight conference titles trail only the 13 in a row UCLA won in the John Wooden era.

Junior forward Perry Ellis, the Jayhawks' leading scorer, appeared to injure his knee late in the first half and did not return.

Daxter Miles had 23 points for West Virginia (22-8, 10-7), which was without star guard Juwan Staten, who had scored at least 20 points in each of the last three games against Kansas.

Trailing by as many as 18 points in a ragged first half, Kansas (24-6, 13-4) finally tied it 59-all on two free throws by Devonte Graham with 11.5 seconds left in regulation. Miles' 3-pointer gave West Virginia a quick 63-61 overtime lead before Jamari Traylor's three-point play made it 64-63.

Mason went 4 for 4 from the free throw line in the waning seconds, the final shot going in with 4.1 seconds to play as the Jayhawks completed a 16-0 home season.

