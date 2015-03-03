KCK political candidate charged in deadly crash loses election - KCTV5

KCK political candidate charged in deadly crash loses election

An embattled Kansas City, KS, political candidate has come in last in Tuesday's Kansas primary election.

Tamika Pledger was running in the Unified Government Commissioner primary.

Pledger is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say she was going 54 mph in a 20 mph zone when her car hit a group of teens, killing one of them in January.

Pledger says she was going to intervene in a fight and her brakes failed.

She is out on bond awaiting trial.

The two advancing to the April 7 election for Unified Government Commission are Mark Gilstrap and Melissa Brune Bynum.

