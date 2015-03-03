KCK political candidate charged in deadly crash loses election

Tamika Pledger will face a judge for the first time Tuesday morning after she allegedly ran into four teens, killing one of them and seriously injuring three.

One of the four teens hurt in a crash has died, sources told KCTV5 Friday afternoon. Tamika Pledger, a community activist who is accused of hurting the teens, could face additional charges.

KCK teen in crash dies; Tamika Pledger could face additional charges

Three teens are still recovering after they were hit by a car in KCK last month. A fourth teen died Friday due to injuries she sustained in the accident.

Teens fight to recover after struck by vehicle in KCK

Tierra Smith, 17, a student at Raytown High School, was laid to rest Saturday.

Teen killed in crash involving community activist laid to rest

An embattled Kansas City, KS, political candidate has come in last in Tuesday's Kansas primary election.

Tamika Pledger was running in the Unified Government Commissioner primary.

Pledger is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say she was going 54 mph in a 20 mph zone when her car hit a group of teens, killing one of them in January.

Pledger says she was going to intervene in a fight and her brakes failed.

She is out on bond awaiting trial.

The two advancing to the April 7 election for Unified Government Commission are Mark Gilstrap and Melissa Brune Bynum.

