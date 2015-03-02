Kansas clinches tie for 11th straight basketball title

Iowa State's 77 to 70 victory over Oklahoma means that Kansas has clinched no worse than a tie for the Big 12 men's basketball championship.

KU stands two games ahead of both Iowa State and Oklahoma, with two games to play.

The Sooners led by 21 early in the second half, only to see the Cyclones storm back, outscoring OU by 28 points down the stretch.

Kansas will host West Virginia on Tuesday, then travel to Oklahoma on Saturday. Even if Coach Bill Self's guys lose both games, they will win a share of the title.

