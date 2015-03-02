Study finds heart attacks harder on women

A new study finds younger to middle aged women sometimes don't recover as well as men after a heart attack.

Sharon Bond, 51, says she was making dinner in her kitchen four years ago when she had a heart attack.

"My life was my world. (It) was turned upside down so fast," she said.

Doctors told Bond her heart muscle had grown too thick, and she needed open heart surgery. She said she was stressed in the months that followed, worried she would have another heart attack.

"The recovery process was really hard for me and dealing with depression," she said.

A new study finds stress may be the reason young and middle aged women have a worse recovery then men after a heart attack.

"When people are stressed, anxious or depressed, they find it difficult to start an exercise program or change their diet. And those are two very important things that you have to do to prevent a recurring heart attack," said Dr. Nieca Goldberg, a cardiologist at NYU Langone Medical Center.

Previous studies also suggest mental stress can reduce blood flow in the arteries.

The findings show women are more likely to worry about family issues. More than a third reported family conflicts in the past year.

"I think women need to work with their doctors to have a discussion about their stress level," Goldberg said.

"It's a traumatic experience. Just seek out a psychologist and have someone to talk to," Bond said.

Bond is now doing all she can to protect her heart, eating healthy and exercising. She has lost 30 pounds since her heart attack.

More than 35,000 women under age 65 experience heart attacks each year in the United States.

