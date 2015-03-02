Frazier Cross 'very much' regrets killing teen outside Jewish Community Center

The Greater Kansas City Interfaith Council invited people all over the world to come together on Easter to remember the victims killed in shootings at a Jewish center.

WATCH LIVE AT 11:30 A.M: A 14-year-old boy and his grandfather were killed along with a female during shootings at two Jewish-related locations in the Kansas City area. The accused killer is a white supremacist and appeared to yell an anti-Semitic phrase when taken into custody.

A shooting has occurred at the Jewish community center in Overland Park. This was reported about 1 p.m. Sunday at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, according to an Overland Park Fire

Defense attorneys for a Missouri man accused of killing three people outside of two Jewish centers in Kansas say prosecutors are planning to seek the death penalty against him.

Kansas Death Penalty Defense Unit attorney Ron Evans says in a motion for a continuance filed Tuesday that Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe recently told him of his decision to seek the death penalty against 73-year-old Frazier Glenn Miller Jr.

A white supremacist accused of killing three people at Jewish sites in Johnson County on the eve of Passover says a court-ordered competency evaluation has found him fit to stand trial and he hopes to serve as his own defense attorney.

Cross is accused of killing Dr. William Lewis Corporon, 69, and his 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood. He also is accused of fatally shooting 53-year-old Terri LaManno.

Frazier Glenn Cross Jr., 74, of Aurora, MO, faces charges including three counts of capital murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied building. This comes after the attacks on April 13, the eve of Passover.

A white supremacist accused of fatally shooting three people at Jewish sites in Johnson County shouted in court Monday afternoon that he regrets killing a 14-year-old.

As he was led from the courtroom, Frazier Glenn Cross Jr., 74, shouted toward the family of the woman he is accused of killing.

"Are you guys the family? Hey, I regret it. I very much regret the little boy. I mistook him for a 20 or 21-year-old Jew. That's what I thought he was. I regret that very much," Cross said.

The family of Reat Griffin Underwood was not in the courtroom. Reat and his grandfather, Dr. William Lewis Corporon, 69, were gunned down outside the Jewish Community Center as they arrived for a singing competition that Reat had entered.

Police say Cross sped from the JCC and went to the nearby Village Shalom retirement center where he fatally shot 53-year-old Terri LaManno who had been visiting her ailing mother.

A preliminary hearing is being held this week to determine whether Cross should stand trial. Prosecutors say they want to seek the death penalty against the man who is dying from a lung disease.

When Cross was arrested, he declared "Heil Hitler!" and asked how many Jews he had killed after the attacks, Overland Park police Sgt. Marty C. Ingram testified Monday.

The three killed were Christians.

A handful of witnesses during Monday's hearing described the chaotic and traumatizing events on April 13. Cross sat quietly during the hearing, but he did the "Heil Hitler" salute as he entered and left the courtroom. Multiple witnesses identified Cross as the shooter with one woman saying he didn't shoot her when she said she wasn't a Jew.

Ingram said he heard shots fired at the Jewish Community Center and saw the doors of the center's theater shatter. He said he took cover as more shots hit the building's facade.

"Looked at one another, and he asked what that sounded like, and I said in my experience that sounded like two shotgun blasts. At the time the front of the theater, you saw the facade of the theater blown out," he said. "Dust, smoke was flying everywhere at that point.”

The gunman then drove away.

When he heard that fellow officers had arrested a suspect, Ingram accompanied some witnesses to the arrest scene to determine if they could identify him. As they approached the patrol car where Cross was detained, he shouted "Heil Hitler!" and asked how many Jews he had killed.

Ingram described hearing Minday Corporan's agonizing scream as she arrived at the scene and saw her dead father and mortally wounded son.

Paul Temme described running toward the shooter's car trying to see the license plate to tell dispatchers. That brave choice almost cost him his life.

"He pulled a handgun out and at that time he fired at me. I dove to the ground when he fired at me," he said.

James Coombes also narrowly survived. Bullets were lodged into his car door frame and steering wheel.

"I saw the gun come up in the window and started firing shots. I just laid back in my car," he said.

Mark Brodkey's car was hit multiple times by bullets and his glass shattered.

"I just got a blast into the car," he said. "I kept driving on. I sped up to get away."

Maggie Hunker said she saw Cross shoot LaManno who was screaming.

"I was just standing there looking at him. He turned to me and lowered the gun to his waist and had it aimed at me," she recalled. "He said, 'Are you a Jew?' I said, 'No.' He put that gun in the trunk of his car, closed the trunk and took off. I knew if I gave the wrong answer he would shoot me."

At a December hearing, Cross, who has emphysema, said he was afraid that he doesn't have much time left to live following a trip to the emergency room in March.

In several phone calls to The Associated Press, Cross said he thought he was dying and felt he was fulfilling a patriotic duty by killing Jews.

Cross, also known as Frazier Glenn Miller, is a Vietnam War veteran who founded the Carolina Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in his native North Carolina and later the White Patriot Party.

After a nationwide manhunt in 1987, federal agents found him and three other men at a rural Missouri home stocked with hand grenades and automatic weapons. Cross was indicted on weapons charges and accused of plotting robberies and the assassination of the Southern Poverty Law Center's founder. He served three years in federal prison.

Cross also ran for the U.S. House in 2006 and the U.S. Senate in 2010 in Missouri, each time espousing a white-power platform.

Local legal experts say it is rare for a preliminary hearing not to lead to a trial.

"It doesn't mean the defendant is guilty," local defense lawyer John Picerno said. "It just means there is enough evidence to go forward."

Picerno said given the mass interest in Cross' case, it is possible the defense could file a motion to have a future trial heard in another county, saying it would be impossible to have a fair trial in Johnson County.

Kansas hasn't executed anyone since 1965. There are seven inmates on death row in Kansas. The last time the death penalty was sought in Johnson County came more than a decade ago in the case of serial killer John Robinson.

KCTV5's DeAnn Smith contributed to this report.

