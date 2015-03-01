Former Gardner-Edgerton superintendent and 2 others sue over fir - KCTV5

Former Gardner-Edgerton superintendent and 2 others sue over firings

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Former superintendent Bill Gilhaus and subordinates Christy Ziegler and Lana Gerber allege in federal court that they were wrongfully discharged. Former superintendent Bill Gilhaus and subordinates Christy Ziegler and Lana Gerber allege in federal court that they were wrongfully discharged.
GARDNER, Kan. (AP) -

A superintendent and two of his top administrators who were fired last year are suing the Gardner-Edgerton School district in northeast Kansas.

Former superintendent Bill Gilhaus and subordinates Christy Ziegler and Lana Gerber allege in federal court that they were wrongfully discharged.

The two women further allege they were victims of sexual discrimination and harassment. Specifically, they allege that they were subjected to demeaning comments and treatment by two school board members.

The former administrators are seeking unspecified monetary damages, although Gilhaus said he lost at least $580,000 as a result of the board action.

School district spokeswoman Leann Northway didn't return a phone call from The Associated Press on Friday evening.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.