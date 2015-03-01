Former Gardner-Edgerton superintendent and 2 others sue over firings

Former superintendent Bill Gilhaus and subordinates Christy Ziegler and Lana Gerber allege in federal court that they were wrongfully discharged.

A superintendent and two of his top administrators who were fired last year are suing the Gardner-Edgerton School district in northeast Kansas.

Former superintendent Bill Gilhaus and subordinates Christy Ziegler and Lana Gerber allege in federal court that they were wrongfully discharged.

The two women further allege they were victims of sexual discrimination and harassment. Specifically, they allege that they were subjected to demeaning comments and treatment by two school board members.

The former administrators are seeking unspecified monetary damages, although Gilhaus said he lost at least $580,000 as a result of the board action.

School district spokeswoman Leann Northway didn't return a phone call from The Associated Press on Friday evening.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.