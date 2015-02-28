Suspect in Lawrence man's death rejects plea agreement

Sarah B. Gonzales McLinn, the 19-year-old woman charged with killing a Lawrence businessman, is now being held at the Douglas County Jail.

Sarah B. Gonzales McLinn, the 19-year-old woman charged with killing a Lawrence businessman, is now being held at the Douglas County Jail.McLinn had been the subject of a search since the body of 52-year-old

A 19-year-old woman whose disappearance led to the discovery of a 52-year-old man's body at the Lawrence home they shared has been charged with murder.

A 19-year-old woman whose disappearance led to the discovery of a 52-year-old man's body at the Lawrence home they shared has been charged with murder.

A family has an interesting message to the woman accused of killing their loved one.

A family has an interesting message to the woman accused of killing their loved one.

Lawrence man's family speaks out after teen charged with his murder

Lawrence man's family speaks out after teen charged with his murder

A 19-year-old woman charged with killing a Lawrence businessman had guns, knives, an ax and a small amount of hashish in the car with her when park rangers found her camping illegally in Florida's Everglades National Park, according to a report.

A 19-year-old woman charged with killing a Lawrence businessman had guns, knives, an ax and a small amount of hashish in the car with her, according to a report.

A 19-year-old woman accused of killing a 52-year-old Lawrence businessman whose home she shared told investigators she drugged the man before binding his wrists and ankles and cutting deeply through his throat, police testified Friday.

A 19-year-old woman accused of killing a 52-year-old Lawrence businessman whose home she shared told investigators she drugged the man before binding his wrists and ankles and cutting deeply through his

Woman to be tried in death of Lawrence businessman

Woman to be tried in death of Lawrence businessman

A woman charged with killing her housemate in Lawrence last year has rejected two plea agreements and will go to trial in March.

Attorney Carl Cornwell said during a hearing Friday that 20-year-old Sarah Gonzalez McLinn was offered plea deals on Wednesday and Friday but rejected them both.

She is charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the January 2014 death of 52-year-old Harold Sasko. Investigators say they found Sasko bound to a chair and nearly decapitated. Sasko owned Cici's Pizza restaurants in Topeka and Lawrence and McLinn had worked for him.

McLinn was found more than a week later in Everglades National Park in Florida.

Cornwell plans to use a not guilty by mental disease or defect defense in the trial, which is scheduled to start March 16.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.