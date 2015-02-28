Suspect in Lawrence man's death rejects plea agreement - KCTV5

LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -

A woman charged with killing her housemate in Lawrence last year has rejected two plea agreements and will go to trial in March.

Attorney Carl Cornwell said during a hearing Friday that 20-year-old Sarah Gonzalez McLinn was offered plea deals on Wednesday and Friday but rejected them both.

She is charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the January 2014 death of 52-year-old Harold Sasko. Investigators say they found Sasko bound to a chair and nearly decapitated. Sasko owned Cici's Pizza restaurants in Topeka and Lawrence and McLinn had worked for him.

McLinn was found more than a week later in Everglades National Park in Florida.

Cornwell plans to use a not guilty by mental disease or defect defense in the trial, which is scheduled to start March 16.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

