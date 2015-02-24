Becky Bieker says husband's killers will not break her

Community members gathered Thursday night for a candlelight vigil to show support to the family of a gun shop owner killed during an attempted armed robbery last week.

Community members gathered Thursday night for a candlelight vigil to show support to the family of a gun shop owner killed during an attempted armed robbery last week.

Friends, family and neighbors are saddened and in shock, mourning the loss of a Shawnee gun shop owner, as his wife continues to recover from an unspeakable crime.

Friends, family and neighbors are saddened and in shock, mourning the loss of a Shawnee gun shop owner, as his wife continues to recover from an unspeakable crime.

Authorities are working to determine whether four men accused of getting into a shootout with the owner of She's A Pistol and killing him are also responsible for a string of armed convenience store robberies.

Authorities are working to determine whether four men accused of getting into a shootout with the owner of She's A Pistol and killing him are also responsible for a string of armed convenience store robberies.

The Shawnee self-defense shop whose owner was killed in an attempted robbery is selling memorial shirts. This comes as the fourth suspect got out of the hospital and was taken to the Johnson County Jail.

The Shawnee self-defense shop whose owner was killed in an attempted robbery is selling memorial shirts. This comes as the fourth suspect got out of the hospital and was taken to the Johnson County Jail.

Jon and Becky Bieker realized their dreams when they opened She's A Pistol in Shawnee.

And now Becky Bieker must reopen that business. She said she is healing, rebuilding and vows to be stronger than before the shooting that took her husband's life.

"We don't want the four people who took away our peace of mind to win," Becky Bieker told KCTV5's Carolyn Long during an interview Tuesday morning at She's A Pistol. "We want to come back kicking and screaming and stronger than before and show them they can't keep us down and they can't push us out of town."

Jon and Becky Bieker knew their gunshop and self-protection shop had its risks and trained for every possible scenario.

But Jan. 9, would-be robbers entered the store and a shootout ensued that would kill Jon Bieker and injured three of four suspects. Becky Bieker was also hospitalized after she was assaulted. She knows her husband died protecting her.

Even though they were prepared, "that few seconds that a bad guy has upon you can be enough to make all the difference between life or death."

The men are suspected in a series of convenience store and gas station robberies.

She wonders why her shop was chosen on that day, but she knows it could be some time if ever before she gets all the answers she wants. But she also knows more could have been injured and killed.

"It kills me that Jon is gone and that happened to us but no one else was injured," Becky Bieker said. "It could have been more people. It could have been customers or employees as well. It wasn't. Luckily, it was just me and Jon."

Classes have resumed at She's A Pistol and the store itself will reopen on Friday with reduced hours. The hope is to resume normal operations in a couple of months.

After the shooting, days would pass before Becky Bieker would return to her shuttered store. She was and is still in shock, and works hard to stay busy.

Changes were made visually to the store, but his widow still feels Jon Bieker's presence and hears his quiet, quick wit. She knows he would want her to arm herself and be safe, but would oppose shutting down the business forever.

"If I did, then I would not be the woman that he loved. I know that he would say, 'Open the doors. Open them fast. Make sure you are there because people need you,'" she said. "The business was our dream. I don't want to turn my back on that. And Jon wouldn't want me to. And I miss our customers. We have fantastic customers."

Becky Bieker's face visibly brightened when she talked about the overwhelming support she has received since those terrible moments last month. She said she knows her business is making a difference. In addition to offering firearms, it sells pepper spray, stun guns and other items to help residents, especially women, protect themselves.

"Our whole point of being here is to help the citizens help our community," Becky Bieker said. "We don't want to walk away from that. We don't want to turn our backs on our community. We want to be here and help people learn how to protect themselves and give them the tools they need to do so."

Four men face charges including felony first-degree murder. Becky Bieker vows to attend every court hearing and do everything she can to ensure they serve the maximum amount possible.

"I will not be quiet," she said. "I want them to serve the absolute maximum. If anything less, then I am going to be a thorn in the DA's side."

She will fight for her husband's memory, for justice and her store. And while they may be victims, she said she refuses to remain a victim.

"We are just going to fight to be stronger. It's the right thing to do. We can't let the bad guys win and I won't," she said. "I just want them to know they didn't break me and they won't break me."

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved