Symptoms parents shouldn't ignore

It's the time of the year for cold, flu and stomach bugs. But many parents often wonder when is it time to call the pediatrician?

The Paredes family has battled the stomach virus twice in three months, but 9-month-old Brandon and 8-year-old Marissa really couldn't hold anything down.

"She is a Type 1 diabetic, so it's very important that she eat and drink every two hours. He didn't have any tears when he was crying, and he didn't have any wet diapers for almost 12 hours," mother Karen Paredes said.

She knew it was time to call the doctor.

"What we worry about is dehydration," said Dr. Robert Adler with Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Both Marissa and Brandon needed IV fluids.

Fever is another concern for parents.

Adler said elevated temperatures mean the body is fighting infection but watch for something more serious.

"If the fever is persistent and high and the child is unable to do the things, he usually does," he said.

Fever with intense headache and stiff neck could be a sign of meningitis.

Rashes aren't usually a concern, unless it covers the entire body. red or purple spots that don't change when you press them can be a sign of sepsis.

Adler said parents should never hesitate to pick up the phone.

"Rather than have the anxiety, call the pediatrician and see if this is something they need to be seen for right away or not," he said.

"If you know your child, you know this is not like them, something is wrong," Paredes said.

Paredes is a nurse, but says even parents without medical training should trust their instincts.

Doctors say any fever in a baby under two months should be checked out.

