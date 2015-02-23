'Hailey's Law' aims to protect Missouri children, AMBER Alert de - KCTV5

'Hailey's Law' aims to protect Missouri children, AMBER Alert delays

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A new law in Missouri aims to protect children in the state.

It's called "Hailey's Law" named after 10-year-old Hailey Owens who was abducted and killed last February.

It took two hours before an Amber Alert was sent out for Hailey. The new bill aims to speed up that process.

The fourth-grader was killed after being abducted in her neighborhood.

Craig Michael Wood, 45, is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and armed criminal action in her death. The middle-school football coach is being held without bond in Greene County Jail.

Hailey's mother Stacey and stepfather Jeff Barfield are expected to testify at a committee hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

