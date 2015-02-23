'Hailey's Law' aims to protect Missouri children, AMBER Alert delays

Parents drill stranger-danger into their children, but a predator can be someone the child knows and trusts, authorities say.

Parents should protect children from more than stranger-danger

Services have been scheduled for a 10-year-old Springfield girl who was abducted and killed last week.

A flag-waving crowd gathered outside the funeral of a 10-year-old Springfield girl who was abducted and killed last week, chanting her name and wearing her favorite colors of pink and purple.

The mid-February kidnapping death of a 10-year-old Springfield girl has led to calls to changes Missouri's Amber Alert system.

A grade school coach has been jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder in the abduction and death of a 10-year-old Springfield girl. Here is a timeline of events in the case.

A grade school coach has been jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder in the abduction and death of a 10-year-old Springfield girl.A body believed to be that of Hailey Owens was found Wednesday at a

Authorities say they have found a man who kidnapped a 10-year-old Springfield girl, but that Hailey M. Owens remains missing.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old girl out of Springfield Tuesday. Police said Hailey M. Owens was abducted from a home in the area of Lombard Street and Laurel Avenue about 4:45 p.m.

Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson announced Wednesday afternoon that he has filed first-degree murder and child kidnapping charges in the death of a 10-year-old Springfield girl abducted while walking to a friend's home.

Police say a 45-year-old school employee has been jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder in the abduction of a 10-year-old Springfield girl.

Facebook users in the U.S. will soon receive Amber Alerts to help find missing children who may be located near them.

A new law in Missouri aims to protect children in the state.

It's called "Hailey's Law" named after 10-year-old Hailey Owens who was abducted and killed last February.

It took two hours before an Amber Alert was sent out for Hailey. The new bill aims to speed up that process.

The fourth-grader was killed after being abducted in her neighborhood.

Craig Michael Wood, 45, is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and armed criminal action in her death. The middle-school football coach is being held without bond in Greene County Jail.

Hailey's mother Stacey and stepfather Jeff Barfield are expected to testify at a committee hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

