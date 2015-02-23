Court records: Man lured homicide victim with snacks

John P. Roberts of Branson was jailed without bond Monday in Taney County after he was charged Sunday with first-degree murder in the death of Jasmine Miller.

A man used snacks to lure a 6-year-old girl into his motel room in the southwest Missouri tourist town of Branson and strangled her, court records released Monday say.

John P. Roberts, 55, of Branson, was jailed without bond Monday in Taney County after being charged the day before with first-degree murder in the death of Jasmine Miller. Taney County prosecutor Jeffrey Merrell said he didn't know whether Roberts had an attorney and none was listed for him in online court records.

The probable cause statement said the girl's body was found Saturday under the bed in the Windsor Inn room where Roberts was staying alone. Police said in a news release that the discovery was made while officers were searching the area after receiving a lost child report.

Merrell said the girl and her family also were living at the motel. "My understanding is that this was an extended stay motel and that this was a temporary living arrangement," he said.

The Windsor Inn is on Branson's 76 Strip and a short walk from several attractions, including a water park and theater. The phone number for the Windsor Inn rang unanswered Monday. A message left for the owners at another Branson hotel they own wasn't immediately returned.

Paul Dubois, 36, of Branson, whose daughter was a friend of Jasmine's, is working to organize a candlelight vigil. Dubois, who suffers from health problems, said the first time he saw Jasmine was during his daughter's birthday party. He said the girl approached him when he was unable to push children on park swings.

"She hugged me and said it doesn't matter the fact that I can't do what other parents can do," Dubois said.

Police said it appears Roberts acted alone. He was released from jail earlier this month after posting $171 in bail in a Taney County burglary case.

The probable cause statement in that case said Roberts told police that he needed money for food, and "would arrange to pay the money back." Police found $23 in Roberts' wallet, and say he told them that's what was left from what he stole. His attorney in that case, Judson Wall, didn't immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Kristan Patterson, who used to live near Roberts, told KSPR-TV that she spoke to Roberts every day. She described him as a "kind man who liked to laugh."

Windsor Inn resident Tammy Meyer said her children played with Jasmine, and she and her 17-year-old daughter helped search for the girl before she was found.

"She was just a doll," Meyer said. "I think I can speak for everyone here. We are in shock."

