Arrested: Anthony Hayes

Anthony Hayes was wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for rape of a child. 

The original offense occurred in 2004 in Gravois Mills and involved the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl. He was arrested after a tip called in by a KCTV5.com reader.

Hayes is a registered sex offender in Jackson County. 

