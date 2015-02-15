Butler woman killed in crash in south Kansas City

The wreck happened about 12:20 a.m. on East Miner Drive just east of Wornall Road.

A 22-year-old Butler woman was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in south Kansas City.

The wreck happened about 12:20 a.m. on East Minor Drive just east of Wornall Road.

Kansas City police said the driver lost control of a red Chevrolet Blazer on the curve and went off the road, hitting a utility pole and then a tree.

The passenger, Kaitlyn Turner, died at the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Her identity has not been released.

