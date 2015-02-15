Butler woman killed in crash in south Kansas City - KCTV5

Butler woman killed in crash in south Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The wreck happened about 12:20 a.m. on East Miner Drive just east of Wornall Road. The wreck happened about 12:20 a.m. on East Miner Drive just east of Wornall Road.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A 22-year-old Butler woman was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in south Kansas City.

The wreck happened about 12:20 a.m. on East Minor Drive just east of Wornall Road.

Kansas City police said the driver lost control of a red Chevrolet Blazer on the curve and went off the road, hitting a utility pole and then a tree. 

The passenger, Kaitlyn Turner, died at the scene. 

The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Her identity has not been released.

Copyright 2015 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.