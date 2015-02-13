Royals sign Greg Holland, Kelvin Herrera to new deals

The Kansas City Royals have locked into place the final pieces of its vaunted bullpen.

After signing relievers Wade Davis and Luke Hochevar, the Royals agreed Friday to a deal with closer Greg Holland. This is a day after the team agreed to a deal with seventh-inning specialist Kelvin Herrera.

Both men played vital roles in sending the Royals to the World Series.

This leaves first baseman Eric Hosmer as the American League champion's only unsigned, arbitration-eligible player.

Holland will get an $8.25 million, one-year contract. Under the terms of Friday's agreement, Holland will receive a $100,000 assignment bonus if he's traded.

Herrera agreed to a $4.15 million, two-year deal.

Herrera will make $1.6 million this season and $2.55 million next season, and can earn up to $250,000 in performance bonuses.

The Royals have not publicly released details of the deals.

Holland, 29, was named to the American League All-Star team for the second year in a row. He earned the first Mariano Rivera awards as the league's top relief pitcher in 2014.

The 29-year-old right-hander had a 1.44 ERA for the AL champions and struck out 90 and walked 20 in 62 1-3 innings. The right-handed pitcher finished third in the big leagues with 46 saves. He had seven more saves and a 0.82 ERA in the postseason. The Royals reached Game 7 of the World Series before losing to San Francisco.

Holland made $4,725,000 last year and had asked for $9 million when the sides exchanged proposed arbitration salaries last month. The Royals had offered $6.65 million.

He is eligible for free agency after the 2016 season.

The 25-year-old Herrera, who primarily handles the seventh inning, made just $522,250 last season and was eligible for arbitration for the first time. He filed for $1.9 million for this season and the Royals countered at $1.15 million.

Royals pitchers and catchers are due to report next week to Surprise, AZ.

Herrera was likely to earn a significant jump in salary given his breakout season. He had a 1.41 ERA over 70 appearances, fifth-best among big league relievers. He was especially good over the second half as the Royals made a run to the World Series, going 31 innings without allowing a run between June 27 and Sept. 16 - the second-longest streak in the American League.

With a maximum-effort delivery that produces a blazing fastball, Herrera also did not allow a home run last season, extending his streak to 95 straight innings dating to July 28, 2013.

The Royals have spent lavishly to keep their shutdown bullpen intact this offseason.

They exercised their option on setup man Davis, which means he'll earn $7 million this year and now has an $8 million option for 2016 with a $500,000 buyout. And they gave a $10 million, two-year deal to Hochevar, who missed last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Hosmer, who made $3.6 million last season, has asked for $6.7 million after hitting .270 last season and earning his second Gold Glove. The Royals offered him $4.6 million.

If the Royals cannot reach an agreement with Hosmer, it would be the first time since general manager Dayton Moore was hired in 2006 that a player went to arbitration. Already, players and teams have split six decisions that have gone before a three-person panel.

