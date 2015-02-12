Raytown Powerball purchaser wins $1 million

None of the three winners in the Wednesday Powerball drawing bought tickets in Missouri or Kansas, but one person in Raytown won a pretty nice consolation prize.

Missouri Lottery officials said Thursday that three people matched all five white-ball numbers - 11, 13, 25, 39 and 54 - but not the Powerball. All three won $1 million.

The winning tickets were sold at Gas Mart II in St. Louis, Spanky's Sports Bar in Raytown and Warrenton Fast Lane in Warrenton.

Ten other Missouri purchasers matched four white-ball numbers and the Powerball to win $10,000 each.

The Kansas Lottery said in a news release that one ticket sold in northeast Kansas is also worth $1 million. Another ticket, sold in southwest Kansas, matched four of the first five numbers, plus the Powerball, to win a $10,000 prize.

The winners have 180 days to claim their prizes, until Aug. 10.

The three Powerball-winning tickets were sold in North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas.

