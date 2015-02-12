Schnauzer sneaks into hospital to find ailing owner

In a surprise visitor no one expected, Sissy wondered through two automatic doors and strolls right into Mercy Medical Center.

There's no denying the bond that develops between people and their pets.

A miniature schnauzer in Cedar Rapids, IA, proved that nothing - even distance - can break that bond.

Nancy Franck and her two miniature schnauzers, Sissy and Barney, live in southeast Cedar Rapids. Franck, however, has been staying 15 to 20 blocks away at Mercy Medical Center following a surgery.

She's been in the hospital for about two weeks.

Last Saturday, Franck's husband, Dale Franck, was devastated when Sissy unexpectedly ran away from home.

The security guard used the dog's tags to call Dale Franck at home.

That's when the security guard realized Nancy Franck was getting treatment at Mercy. So far from home, Sissy found what she was looking for.

Her family believes Sissy ran away from home to find what she feels like is her mother.

The family still can't figure out how Sissy knew where to go.

The family said they have never taken Sissy to the hospital. The only thing they can think of is that Nancy Franck works next door at the Hall Perrine Cancer Center.

In the past, the dog has been in the car when the family dropped off Nancy Franck at work.

After a long couple weeks in the hospital, the surprise visitor brought a much-needed smile to Nancy Franck's face.

