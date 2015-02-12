No. 21 West Virginia tops K-State 76-72

PFP Enterprises is recalling approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection.More >
PFP Enterprises is recalling approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection.More >
If an Illinois mom gets pregnant again, she should plan on having quadruplets, that’s what doctors have said if her pattern holds up.More >
If an Illinois mom gets pregnant again, she should plan on having quadruplets, that’s what doctors have said if her pattern holds up.More >
A 37-year veteran of the Arizona Department of Public Safety signed off for the last time Thursday and his emotional final radio call is making the rounds on social media.More >
A 37-year veteran of the Arizona Department of Public Safety signed off for the last time Thursday and his emotional final radio call is making the rounds on social media.More >
The Harts and at least three of their adopted children were killed after Jennifer Hart drove off a cliff near Highway 1 in the Westport area of Mendocino County on Monday, according to deputies.More >
The Harts and at least three of their adopted children were killed after Jennifer Hart drove off a cliff near Highway 1 in the Westport area of Mendocino County on Monday, according to deputies.More >
Bar owner helps find missing wallet (with a wedding ring inside) and helps the boy accused of stealing it.More >
Bar owner helps find missing wallet (with a wedding ring inside) and helps the boy accused of stealing it.More >
Stay inside if you don't have to go anywhere.More >
Stay inside if you don't have to go anywhere.More >
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.More >
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.More >
Kansas City, Missouri firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning fire that has left one person dead.More >
Kansas City, Missouri firefighters are investigating the cause of an early morning fire that has left one person dead.More >