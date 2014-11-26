Join KCTV5 healthcare experts to answer your Medicare Advantage questions

Blue KC Healthcare in the Heartland will again help answer your questions about the Affordable Care Act. (KCTV5)

This Take 5 to Care event will help you learn about your insurance options. KCTV5 is teaming up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City to answer your questions and guide you through the process during open enrollment.

This is the fifth year that KCTV5 has hosted this event.

You can call 1-844-559-0005 with your question or join our online chat conversation from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m Tuesday. Watch our newscasts for live updates throughout the day.

