Nathan Vickers joined KCTV5 in 2014 as a multimedia journalist and reporter. He came to Kansas City from Branson where he worked as a reporter for KOLR in Springfield.

Vickers studied at Truman State University in Kirksville, MO, where he studied music and communications. He also played on the university football team as an offensive lineman. One summer he took an internship at KTVO, the ABC affiliate in Kirksville, and began his career in broadcast.

After KTVO, Vickers took an internship at the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City. He worked for the show's human interest department and helped facilitate segments like Stupid Pet Tricks and National Grocery Bagging Champions. After Vickers completed his undergraduate degree, he returned to New York to earn a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

Vickers enjoys bicycling, playing the piano and reading in his spare time. He grew up in El Dorado Springs, MO, where his family runs a small farm. He also is an avid bicyclist and has been known to ride to Lawrence and beyond.

Email Nathan Vickers.