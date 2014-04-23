Lisa Teachman joined KCTV5 in April 2014. She is a meteorologist for KCTV5 News This Morning and KCTV5 News at Noon.

She is no stranger to the Kansas City metro. If Lisa looks familiar, it's because she is! Prior to joining KCTV5, she worked at KMBC for nearly 7 years. She has also worked for TV stations in Baltimore, Charleston, WV, and Wichita.

Having been born and raised in Kansas to a family involved in storm spotting, her fascination with weather is deeply rooted. Lisa has experienced her share of tornadoes personally. "While growing up in Haysville, Kansas, my hometown was hit twice by tornadoes. Once on April 26, 1991, and the other May 3, 1999," she recalled.

Today her father serves as a radio officer for R.A.C.E.S., an amateur radio organization in Sedgwick County. She herself is an experienced storm chaser and she brings that expertise to Kansas City's most accurate weather forecast team.

Lisa holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from Wichita State University, which she earned at the same time. She is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and has earned their Seal of Approval. In 2009, Lisa won a Mid-America Regional Emmy Award for weather coverage.

In her spare time, you will find her taking walks with her husband and their three dogs. Lisa also enjoys working out, listening to all kinds of music (from Aerosmith to Miranda Lambert) and loves eating as much barbecue as she can!

Be sure to join her for the latest weather forecast from 4:30 to 7 AM, her half-hour updates during CBS This Morning and at noon on KCTV5.

Email Lisa Teachman