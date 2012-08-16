Alexis Del Cid joined KCTV5 in August 2012 as an anchor for KCTV5 News This Morning.

A Midwest girl at heart, She grew up in Chicago, spent her summers on a water ski team in the north woods of Wisconsin and graduated from the University of Iowa.

An award-winning reporter, Alexis got her start in Chicago at WMAQ Radio. From there she made the transition to television, working as a reporter and anchor at KPLC in Lake Charles, LA; WCIA in Champaign, IL; KOB in Albuquerque, NM and KOIN in Portland, OR.

"It's been an incredible journey, and I truly feel like I'm finally home," Alexis said. "Kansas City truly is the Paris of the Plains, and my family and I love it here."

Alexis spends her spare time hanging out with her husband, their young son and Buster, their 70-pound boxer. She also serves on the board of directors for Just Like You Films, which is a nonprofit that works to end bullying through the power of film. For more information, click here.

Many are curious about Alexis' water-skiing skills. She knows many tricks, including how to slalom ski while being pulled with her foot in the rope and juggling three tennis balls. If you check out her Facebook and Twitter pages you can see pictures!

"Yes, that's me. It was my signature act on the ski team and does me absolutely no good in the real world. But it's a great conversation starter! Even though I'm getting old, I still make sure I can do it every summer. It's my personal litmus test to know if I've still got it!"

Connect with Alexis! She enjoys being on social media, and making people laugh.

"It's such a fun way to connect with people in the community," she explains.

Connect with Alexis via Twitter or Facebook by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.