Emily joined KCTV in July 2012. She is a Kansas City native who grew up in Lee's Summit. Her family later moved to Parkville where she graduated from Park Hill South High School. She attended college at Missouri State University in Springfield.

Her career began in the state capitol where she produced the Morning Show for KRCG in Jefferson City. She got her feet wet out in the field as a one-man band crime reporter in St. Joseph at KQ2. For the last five years, Emily reported for KSPR-TV in Springfield.

She grew up with what she calls a "Brady Bunch" family. Emily has three sisters and two stepbrothers. She's a die-hard Chiefs fan and a loyal Royals fan. As a former soccer player, she enjoys cheering on Sporting KC.

In her spare time, she enjoys yoga, watching movies and documentaries as well as attending concerts. Her pug "Puddin" also keeps her busy and thoroughly entertained. She claims to be a trivia buff, but will admit she's lost a few trivia games.

Emily wants to know what is important to you and your community. Got a tip or story idea? Contact her at Emily.rittman@kctv5.com.

You can follow her on Twitter at @EmilyRittman

And on Facebook at facebook.com/EmilyRittman-KCTV5

Thanks for watching!