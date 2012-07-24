Rollover crash shuts down SB I-29 near I-635 - KCTV5 News

Rollover crash shuts down SB I-29 near I-635

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities have shutdown southbound Interstate 29 just south of I-635 after a rollover accident involving a semi.

The accident happened about 1 p.m. Tuesday just west of Waukomis Drive.

A hazardous materials crew has been called to the accident to help clean up about 20 gallons of diesel fuel on road.

The truck driver was not seriously injured.

Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.)  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.