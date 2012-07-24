Rollover crash shuts down SB I-29 near I-635

Authorities have shutdown southbound Interstate 29 just south of I-635 after a rollover accident involving a semi.

The accident happened about 1 p.m. Tuesday just west of Waukomis Drive.

A hazardous materials crew has been called to the accident to help clean up about 20 gallons of diesel fuel on road.

The truck driver was not seriously injured.

