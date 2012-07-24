Rollover crash snarls traffic on EB I-435 near Wornall

One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck during Tuesday morning's rush hour.



The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 435 near the Wornall Road exit in Kansas City, MO.

One of the cars rolled over in the accident. Police said the victim in the accident did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

One lane of traffic on eastbound I-435 was able to get by during the accident, but traffic was slowed. Westbound traffic was also slowed by motorists looking at the crash.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.