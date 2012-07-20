AMC bans fake weapons, face-covering masks from theaters

Moviegoers attending Dark Knight Rises or other showings this weekend cannot carry fake weapons or wear face-covering masks, AMC Theatres announced Friday afternoon.

The second-largest movie chain in the country said no one will be allowed to wear a costume that makes "other guests feel uncomfortable."

The chain, which is based in Kansas City, said it would offer refunds and exchanges.

"We are taking necessary precautions to ensure our guests who wish to enjoy a movie this weekend can do so with as much peace of mind as possible in these circumstances," the company said in a statement.

AMC did not say how long the restrictions would be in place.

The company has also increased security measures.



This comes after Jason Holmes, 24, allegedly opened fire inside a Colorado movie theater packed with people watching midnight screenings of the new Batman movie, Dark Knight Rises. Holmes reportedly had dyed his hair to look like the Joker.

Here is the entire statement from AMC:



"AMC Theatres is deeply saddened by the Aurora tragedy. Movie going is part of our social fabric and this senseless act shakes us to our core. We're reinforcing our security procedures with our theatre teams, which we cannot discuss in detail for obvious, safety reasons. Local law enforcement agencies, our landlords and their and our local security teams are stepping up nationwide to ensure we provide the safest environment possible for our guests. We couldn't be more grateful for their collective support.

At this time, our show schedules circuit-wide will not change. We will not allow any guests into our theatres in costumes that make other guests feel uncomfortable and we will not permit face-covering masks or fake weapons inside our buildings. If guests wish to exchange or refund any tickets, we will honor our existing policy and do as our guests wish. We are taking necessary precautions to ensure our guests who wish to enjoy a movie this weekend can do so with as much peace of mind as possible in these circumstances."

