Worker crushed after crane falls at manufacturing plant

A sobering story out of Excelsior Springs, MO, where a man was killed when a crane crushed him.

Local police spent the day securing the scene until the investigation into a man's death is complete. The death inside the Rexam Home and Personal Care plastics manufacturing plant at 1701 S. Johnson Industrial Dr. devastated employees, family and friends.

"I think it was pretty evident that he had been severely struck and there was probably no chance of any kind of life-saving efforts," Lt. Clint Reno with the Excelsior Springs Police Department said.

Officials said, just after 9 a.m. Friday, a 6,000-pound crane suspended from the ceiling fell an estimated 15-feet and struck two employees. Many employees fled the scene in tears.

Robert P. Walker, 55, of Excelsior Springs was killed. He was a long-time employee.

"The individual who was killed has 30-years of service here," Reno said.

Another 51-year-old man was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. While his current medical status is unknown at this time, officials believe he will survive.

The cause of the crane malfunction is under investigation.

"It was suspended from a steel I-beam and it basically came off the I-beam," Reno said.

The scene will remain secure until OSHA officials can determine the cause of the accident.

The initial reports had been a 20,000-pound piece of metal fell on the man, but that was incorrect.

According to Rexam's website, the company is a plastic packaging and beverage can manufacturer.

Later in the day on Friday, the company released the following statement about the incident:

"Our thoughts and prayers are for the deceased, our employees and their families as all of Rexam is saddened at what happened at Excelsior Springs today. Our first priority is the safety and well being of our people and their families. We are working closely with local authorities in investigating the accident and determining any next steps going forward to ensure the safety of our people."

