As heat rises, Lawrence seeing more home burglaries at night

With temperatures rising, more and more Lawrence homeowners are living their windows and sliding glass doors open at night.

And Lawrence police say this is a tempting target for crooks.

"There is certainly a security risk if they are leaving those windows and doors open," said Sgt. Trent McKinley, spokesman for the Lawrence Police Department.

Several dozen homes have been struck over the past three months and often the homeowner is sleeping at the time. Most have occurred after midnight.



A 74-year-old Lawrence woman woke up in the middle of the night earlier this week and saw a man standing in her bedroom. The man was holding a lamp.

William Washington III., 32, was arrested in early June in connection with a burglary in Lawrence. But the crimes have continued with him in custody.

McKinley said Lawrence has been "very fortunate" that no one has been hurt thus far.

"Anytime someone does enter an occupied residence there is obviously a chance there will be violence that will occur," he said.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.