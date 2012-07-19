Police look for suspect in aggravated burglary - KCTV5 News

Police look for suspect in aggravated burglary

Posted: Updated:
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Police are searching for an aggravated burglary suspect Thursday evening.

Officials said a person was inside their home in the area of 67th Street and Antioch Road when a man broke in. The suspect was scared off, jumped a fence and ran off.

Police searched Antioch Park for the suspect, but it's unknown if he was found.

Copyright 2012 KCTV (Meredith Corp.)  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.